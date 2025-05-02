Road accidents surge in Pattaya as reckless riders and drunk drivers endanger pedestrians

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is facing a growing concern over road accidents, particularly involving careless motorcycle riders who often disregard their own safety and the safety of pedestrians. The city’s roads are becoming increasingly dangerous, with reckless driving becoming a frequent sight.

Many motorcyclists seem to care little about wearing helmets or adhering to traffic regulations, weaving through heavy traffic with little regard for others. What’s even more alarming is the rising number of drunk drivers navigating Pattaya’s streets, further exacerbating the situation and endangering both locals and tourists alike.







One of the most recent incidents occurred in Naklua, where a motorcycle rider collided with a pedestrian, resulting in injuries to a woman. The incident was promptly attended to by municipal officers, who quickly facilitated the scene. The injured woman received initial first aid from the Sawang Boriboon rescue team before being transferred to Pattamakhun Hospital for further treatment. This incident is just one example of the growing number of accidents occurring due to the lack of caution on the roads.

Local authorities continue to call for greater awareness and stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent further accidents. With the increasing number of both reckless riders and impaired drivers, it’s clear that more proactive measures are needed to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike in Pattaya.

































