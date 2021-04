A foreign couple was frightened but unhurt after a Pattaya road collapsed under the truck.

The front wheels of the unidentified couple’s four-door pickup truck sunk into Sukhumvit Road in front of the VT Namneung restaurant in North Pattaya April 11.







The surface had been filled in with soil by contractors working nearby to lay new storm-drainage pipes.

City officials said they would look into the contractors’ shoddy workmanship and fix the road hazard.