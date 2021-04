Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Monday visited flood-hit residents, offering city assistance in repairing their homes.

The mayor made stops in Soi Bongkot and Wat Boonsamphan neighborhoods, bringing city workers to clear storm rubble.







Sonthaya and his deputies also gave 3,000 baht each to 16 households to help them pay for repairs and buy new appliances to replace those damaged by storm runoff.