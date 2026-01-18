Rider runs red light, motorcycles collide at Central Pattaya Intersection, several injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Several people were injured in a late-night motorcycle collision at the Central Pattaya intersection after a food delivery rider allegedly ran a red light and slammed into another motorcycle, Jan 17.

At 12:06 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon received a report of a motorcycle crash with multiple injuries on Sukhumvit Road at the Central Pattaya intersection. Rescue volunteers and medical personnel found a red Honda PCX motorcycle with a food delivery box attached overturned and badly damaged on the traffic island in the middle of the intersection. The rider, a Thai male food delivery driver aged around 30, was found critically injured and unconscious, lying in a pool of blood.







Nearby, a grey Honda Giorno motorcycle with a red license plate was found overturned at the roadside, also severely damaged. The rider, identified as Phongphisut Thongphong, 19, was disoriented, while his passenger sustained serious injuries, including a broken left leg, and was lying in the roadway awaiting assistance.

Rescue workers and medical teams provided first aid at the scene before urgently transporting all injured persons to nearby hospitals.



Preliminary checks of CCTV footage from the intersection indicated that the Honda Giorno had just moved off after stopping at a green light, heading toward North Pattaya. Meanwhile, the Honda PCX reportedly ran a red light from Central Pattaya, attempting to cross the intersection, causing a violent collision.

The impact sent the rider and passenger flying in different directions, resulting in the injuries reported. Police are continuing their investigation and will take legal action as appropriate once the injured parties are able to give statements.



































