Chinese suspect held as Pattaya police find two guns in condo raid

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police raided a condominium on South Pattaya Road and arrested a Chinese national after discovering two handguns and ammunition hidden inside a room, following complaints from residents about suspicious activity, Jan 17.

During the inspection of Room 7 on the first floor, officers found two Chinese men inside. After identifying themselves, police conducted a search and discovered two 9mm handguns — a SIG SAUER P365 and a Kahr CW9 — along with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which were seized as evidence.







Initial questioning revealed that the firearms and ammunition belonged to Mr. Xiwen, 39, a Chinese national. However, the suspect declined to explain how he obtained the weapons or what they were intended to be used for.

Police took the suspect into custody along with the seized items and transferred him to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station to face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit. Further legal proceedings are underway.



































