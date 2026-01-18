Pattaya wakes to cool air, fog, and breezy beach roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that much of Thailand will experience cool weather with morning fog, including dense fog in some areas, while northern and northeastern regions remain cold to chilly. Pattaya and the eastern seaboard are expected to see cool mornings with patchy fog and isolated light rain along coastal areas.

According to the 24-hour forecast, a weakening high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand, bringing cooler air and morning fog. Westerly winds from Myanmar affecting the upper North and upper Laos, combined with southeasterly winds carrying moisture into the eastern region, may result in light rain in some areas.







For Pattaya and the eastern region, the weather is expected to be cool in the morning with fog in some locations, particularly near coastal and low-lying areas. Isolated light rain is possible, mainly along the shoreline. Temperatures are forecast to range from 21–24°C in the morning to 30–34°C during the day, with southeasterly winds blowing at 15–30 km/h. Sea conditions will see waves below one meter near shore, rising to around one meter offshore.

Authorities advised residents and motorists in Pattaya and surrounding areas to exercise caution while traveling in foggy conditions, particularly during early morning hours. The public is also urged to take care of their health amid changing temperatures and to remain alert to fire hazards due to dry weather conditions.

In the South, light rain is expected in some areas as the northeast monsoon weakens over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Wave heights in both seas are forecast at around one meter, with sailors advised to navigate with caution.

The TMD said the current conditions reflect typical seasonal weather, with cooler air persisting across much of the country and gradual warming expected later in the day.



































