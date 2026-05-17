Pattaya night venue raided after loud unlicensed concert leaves residents sleepless

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Banglamung launched a late-night raid on a large entertainment venue, May 16, operating without a license after residents complained of loud music and concerts that disrupted sleep in the surrounding neighborhood. At around 01:16 a.m., district chief Anusak Piriya-amon ordered officials from the Banglamung District Office to inspect the venue, known locally as “Yak Yai Daen Tai,” located in Soi Nongprue, East Pattaya.







The operation was led by deputy district officers Pichanon Taveesuk and Natthawat Sophonsawetsilp, who arrived with administrative officials and found the venue operating at full scale, hosting a live concert featuring well-known performers and attracting a large crowd of tourists. Following complaints from nearby residents about persistent loud noise at night, authorities intervened and ordered an immediate shutdown of all activities. Music was stopped, lighting was turned on, and officials conducted a search of the premises for illegal items including weapons and narcotics. No illegal substances or weapons were found.

However, officials discovered that the establishment had no valid license to operate as an entertainment venue. The person managing the venue was detained for questioning.

Authorities have since filed charges for operating a nightlife venue without permission and for selling alcohol beyond permitted hours. The suspect has been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings. Officials said the raid was part of ongoing efforts to enforce public order and address repeated complaints from residents affected by noise pollution in the area.

















































