Richmond free food Friday serves 800 bags of food to Pattaya needy

Friday 19th February starting at 3 pm, Richmond on Soi Welcome handed out another 800 bags of food to hungry Thai people.

The support from people all around the world has been unbelievable. It will be a year next month that we have been giving away free food.







The Thai people need food more than ever before. I have been very lucky to be living in Thailand during this sad time and have been able to give something back to the people of Thailand.

The Richmond family has been incredible. The mixture of Thai people and farangs has been something very special.

This week Real Divers helped give out the food.

The next Free Food Friday is on 26th February, 3 pm at the Richmond, Soi Welcome.























