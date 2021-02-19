Pattaya scrambles to repair storm-damaged beach

Pattaya maintenance workers mobilized quickly after flooding heavily damaged the city’s beachfront, filling in huge tracts of sand washed out to sea.

The heaviest damage occurred at the foot of sois 2 and 4 and, as usual, Soi 6.

Beach umbrella vendors implored city hall to quickly repair the shoreline, as it put them out of business.







Bulldozers and shovels were used in the operation that began Feb. 18 and will take a couple days to complete.

The damage to the beach came after Pattaya spent more than 100 million baht on a new Beach Road drainage system, but it shows that the storm runoff flowing down from higher elevations remains too much for the city’s sewer system to handle.























