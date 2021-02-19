Thailand continues campaign against sugarcane field burning

BANGKOK – The Air Pollution Resolutions Center, sugarcane millers and sugarcane producers in many areas join a campaign against the burning of sugarcane plantations to reduce smog.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department and head of the Air Pollution Resolutions Center, said that the service fees of sugarcane harvesters and square balers remained high and poor sugarcane growers were forced to burn their fields before harvesting.







However, the government was inviting operators to support the campaign against smog from sugarcane plantations which covered about 10 million rai in 47 provinces. Most of 58 sugarcane mills nationwide joined the campaign and more were expected to follow suit, Mr Attapol said.







He cited that Baanrai Sugar Industry Co planned to buy fresh sugarcane leaves at 1,000 baht per ton to use them as fuel for its biomass power plant. The buying price was higher than that of burnt sugarcane.







This year fresh sugarcane would form 70% of all sugarcane that the company will buy and the rest will be burnt sugarcane. The percentage of bought fresh sugarcane rose from 30% last year. The company planned to buy only fresh sugarcane in 2023. (TNA)











