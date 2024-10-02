Restaurants boost menu options while keeping prices steady for Pattaya Vegetarian Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere of this year’s annual Pattaya Vegetarian Festival, which begins today, is growing vibrant, with more people opting for vegetarian meals.

A survey of vegetarian restaurants in the city reveals that more establishments are expanding their offerings. Despite rising ingredient costs, many have opted to maintain their prices from last year, aiming to preserve their customer base and participate in the festival’s merit-making tradition, which runs until October 12.







Mongkol Wanichphinyo, owner of Thammachart Jay (Natural Vegetarian) on Soi Paniad Chang (Soi Yume) in North Pattaya, stated, “I have been operating my vegetarian restaurant for over 20 years, and like every year, the costs of ingredients such as vegetables and plant-based proteins have risen, along with the increasing price of cooking gas. However, we have kept our prices unchanged to retain our loyal customers.”

He added, “Our dishes start at 40 baht, with the highest-priced items at 80 baht. The average cost is around 50 baht, reflecting our commitment to our regular patrons, many of whom dine with us daily, even outside the festival.”

Thammachart Jay offers no fewer than 30 vegetarian dishes each day, including options like vegetarian larb, panang curry, and tofu soup, alongside popular items such as vegetarian roasted duck, BBQ pork, and salted fish. For those who prefer to cook at home, the restaurant also sells ingredients like fresh tofu, dried tofu, vegetarian shrimp paste, and shiitake mushrooms.

The restaurant is open daily, especially during the festival, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or until supplies last, making it a popular choice for festival-goers looking to enjoy delicious vegetarian meals while participating in the annual celebration.







































