Vegetable prices surge ahead of Pattaya Vegetarian Festival amid supply issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 1, fresh vegetable stalls at Raiwanasin Market on Soi Siam Country Club in East Pattaya buzzed with activity as customers stocked up in preparation for the Pattaya Vegetarian Festival, which runs from October 2 to 12.







Vegetable prices surged by an average of 20% compared to last week, with nearly all varieties seeing increases of 10 to 30 baht per kilogram. This price hike is largely attributed to fluctuations in supply from various provinces and the influence of middlemen in the market.

Certain vegetables commonly used in vegetarian dishes, such as cabbage, radishes, and Chinese cabbage, have seen particularly steep price increases. Cabbage now costs 140 baht per kilogram, radishes have risen to 300 baht per kilogram, and Chinese cabbage has reached 350 baht per kilogram. Conversely, some items, like fresh chilies, have experienced a decrease in price.

Kanjana Jaisuk, a local vegetable vendor, attributed the rising prices to “widespread flooding in key agricultural areas, which has significantly impacted supply.” She noted that as the festival begins, prices have reached their peak, particularly today, as many individuals preparing to observe the event, including vendors selling vegetarian food, are rushing to purchase essential ingredients.

Despite the price hikes, demand for fresh vegetables remains strong. Shoppers have adapted to the situation by buying in smaller quantities, opting for bundles rather than purchasing by the kilogram. This approach allows customers to enjoy a variety of vegetables at more affordable prices, ensuring they can continue to prepare vegetarian dishes throughout the festival.







































