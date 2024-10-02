Tensions rise as officers crack down on illegal fishing in royal sanctuary

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tensions escalated on September 27 when naval military officers confiscated fishing equipment from a group of youths illegally fishing in the sanctuary area of Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan, located east of Pattaya City. This incident came amid reports that middlemen are purchasing large quantities of fish caught from the sanctuary.







A naval officer, who wished to remain anonymous, highlighted the challenges faced while patrolling the area, noting, “We often deal with intimidation from these youths, who seem to have connections to powerful individuals.” He added that the most alarming violations include the use of illegal fishing methods, such as electric shock devices and nets. “Confiscated equipment is frequently reclaimed or replaced, which leaves us no choice but to destroy the gear. This has provoked anger from the offenders, who confront and threaten us without fear of legal repercussions,” he explained.

On October 1, Phra Kru Vimol Phawanathorn, the Assistant Abbot of Wat Yansangwararam and head monk of the Huay Yai subdistrict, clarified that the reservoir is part of a royal initiative project by King Rama IX. “Originally used for agricultural purposes, this reservoir has been designated a sanctuary where fishing is strictly prohibited,” he stated.

The reservoir, expanded as part of the royal initiative, is managed by the Royal Irrigation Department, local authorities, and the temple. Its primary purpose is to protect aquatic life, and any fishing activities must be authorized by the temple or the irrigation department.

Despite repeated warnings, some locals continue to engage in illegal fishing, sometimes for commercial gain. The Assistant Abbot appealed to the public, saying, “I urge everyone to stop these activities and show understanding and compassion for our aquatic life. Violations can lead to legal action, and we need cooperation from the community to protect this sanctuary.”

Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit reassured residents that authorities are taking the situation seriously, issuing immediate orders for an investigation. “The sanctuary falls under the jurisdiction of the Royal Irrigation Department, and we will take prompt action to resolve these issues in coordination with all relevant agencies,” he affirmed.





































