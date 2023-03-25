Residents want all Pattaya dirt roads to disappear

Despite Pattaya’a massive development, the city still has some dirt roads. And residents living on them want to be brought into the modern age.

Residents along a stretch of Soi Tungklom-Tanman 4/1 petitioned the city to turn their gravel road into a modern street complete with drainage system.







Councilman Dilok Thongnak and city engineers walked the road March 23 to scope out the project.

Dilok said he will contact the Department of Town & Country Planning to request the road’s modernization.







In the meantime, the councilman asked engineers pave over the gravel with asphalt to at least make things less muddy when it rains.



























