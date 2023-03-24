Thai Health Minister denies rumors of pre-election coalition deal

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has denied rumors that a pre-election deal has been made between his Bhumjaithai Party and other political parties.

The deputy premier was responding to journalists after he and other cabinet members offered birthday wishes to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha following the weekly Cabinet building on Tuesday (21 Mar). He denied speculation that his party had made a deal with another party to form a coalition after the general election.







The Bhumjaithai party is regarded as a major force in the upcoming election. The party is expected to play a significant role in forming coalitions or possibly deciding who will be the next prime minister. (NNT)



























