Pattaya’s ‘Soi Pothole’ getting smoother with asphalt patch job

The condition of Soi Chaiyapoon has been so bad, for so long, it’s now known online and in YouTube videos as “Soi Pothole”.

But a name change may be in order as pothole-patrolling City Councilman Dilok Thongnak made his way to the street, officially called Soi Chaloemphrakiat 25, to see the moon-like surface for himself.







The street off Pattaya 3rd Road is filled with beer bars and restaurants and workers have complained long and loud about the condition of the road and its damage to business, not to mention their motorbikes.

Dilok instructed city engineers to fill in all the holes immediately and repave the entire street with asphalt.




























