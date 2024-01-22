Kite Festival to transform Pattaya skies into visual wonderland

PATTAYA, Thailand – Brace yourselves for a thrilling spectacle as the Thaitan Kite Team Thailand prepares to paint the skies with a burst of colours during the International Kite Festival in Pattaya. This whimsical event promises a visual feast featuring a diverse array of kites, with captivating performances from renowned kite artists hailing from France, Colombia, and Germany.







Scheduled to unfold from February 22 to 26, the festival will transform the Pattaya Beachfront and the 1st floor of Central Pattaya Shopping Center into a vibrant canvas for kite enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike. The Thaitan Kite Team Thailand, known for their exceptional skills and artistic flair, is all set to create a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of hues in the sky.







Spectators can look forward to a unique cultural immersion as they witness the intricate designs and aerobatic manoeuvres of kites representing various corners of the globe. The festival not only aims to showcase the sheer artistry of kite flying but also serves as a platform for fostering international cultural exchange.































