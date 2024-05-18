Heavy rains and strong winds in Pattaya, Bangkok and upper Thailand

Weather Warning from the Thai Meteorological Department: Thunderstorms and Strong Winds in Upper Thailand, Heavy Rain in Some Areas Including Bangkok, Vicinity, and the East; Heavy Rain in Some Southern Areas

24-Hour Weather Forecast

An area of high pressure or a cold air mass is covering the northeastern region and the South China Sea, causing southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the country experiences hot weather during the day, with very hot conditions in some northern areas. This pattern results in thunderstorms and strong winds in upper Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the lower central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region. People in these areas should be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain during this period.







A low-pressure area covers the lower Andaman Sea, along with an easterly wind wave moving over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. This results in heavy rain in some southern areas. Residents in the south should be cautious of heavy rain. In the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are less than 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners should avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Northern Region

Hot during the day with very hot conditions in some areas, thunderstorms in 40% of the area with strong winds in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum temperature 34-40°C. Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region

Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 60% of the area and strong winds in some places, especially in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h.







Central Region

Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 60% of the area and strong winds with heavy rain in some places, especially in Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces. Minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum temperature 36-38°C. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Region

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum temperature 31-34°C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast)

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum temperature 32-36°C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Region (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 32-34°C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/h. Sea waves less than 1 meter high, more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 60% of the area, strong winds, and heavy rain in some places. Minimum temperature 27-29°C, maximum temperature 33-37°C. Southeasterly winds 10-20 km/h.





































