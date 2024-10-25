Residents of Pattaya condo express concern over rising fees and lack of transparency

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of a prominent condominium in central Pattaya have voiced their frustration as management fees are set to nearly double, amid claims of a lack of transparency in the building’s administration, October 24. The condominium, located in Soi Arunothai, in central Pattaya area, has reportedly been under the management of foreign nationals who have recently proposed significant fee increases without proper approval.









According to resident Ms. Wannaphatsorn Saliwong, during a recent board meeting, a proposal was made to collect additional maintenance fees for building repairs—150 baht for several buildings (A, A1, B, B1, and C) and 200 baht for one (B)—starting from August 2024. However, this proposal was not approved in the annual general meeting held on May 5, 2024. Despite this, the management has continued to collect these fees, causing financial strain on residents who already pay a monthly maintenance fee of 300 baht.

Ms. Saliwong highlighted that the decision was made solely by two foreign members of the board, both of whom are German nationals in key management positions, without considering input from the other residents.

The condominium, which consists of 1,948 units across seven buildings, previously had a board comprised of nine members—five Thai and four foreign. However, all five Thai members have resigned, leaving the management solely in the hands of the foreign members, who have now proposed the fee increases without community consultation.

In response to their grievances, a group of residents representing 20% of the condominium’s occupants has demanded a new board meeting within 15 days. They are seeking a complete overhaul of the management structure and the cancellation of the proposed fee increases. However, during their petition, no board members were present to accept their letter; only a representative was sent to receive it.





Concerns regarding transparency have also been raised regarding the board’s management of funds. Expenses such as staff salaries and security services have reportedly increased without adequate explanation. For instance, office salaries rose from 213,357.69 baht in August to 233,357.69 baht in September, while security service fees jumped from 70,000 baht to 91,000 baht in the same period.

Residents are demanding detailed accounts of these rising costs, which they believe are unjustified.

With tensions rising, residents are calling for accountability and a more transparent management approach in their condominium community.





































