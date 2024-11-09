Residents in Khao Noi community, frustrated with Pattaya’s flood control efforts, ’The More They Fix, the Worse It Gets’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from Banglamung District, led by Paradon Chainapaporn, alongside Pattaya’s Social Welfare Department and other relevant authorities, surveyed the Chok Nimit 2 Village in Khao Noi 2, East Pattaya, where residents continue to suffer from severe and frequent flooding on November 9. Seven households in the area have filed for compensation for flood damage, and today, officials guided them on submitting the necessary documents and photos to support their claims. Once collected, authorities will assess the compensation needs.



Residents, however, voiced their frustration toward Pattaya’s flood control measures. Although a large water pump and drainage system were installed in recent years, residents claim it has exacerbated the flooding problem rather than solved it. They noted that before the installation, floods were infrequent. Now, with the pump installed in the canal, water levels rise rapidly whenever it rains, worsening the situation.

Locals report that they must vigilantly monitor the water level during heavy rains, often late into the night, and document it through photos to alert officials to activate the pump. Unfortunately, the system’s responsiveness is inconsistent, sometimes requiring residents to repeatedly contact authorities for support.







The community is also disheartened by the minimal compensation available. With floods occurring 4-5 times annually, residents argue that a few hundred baht does little to address the repeated hardship. Many struggle to provide photo evidence during these emergencies, as they are busy saving their belongings. They are calling for real solutions to prevent flooding and fix the malfunctioning water pump system, rather than continued surveys and insufficient financial aid.

































