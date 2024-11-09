Prime Minister intensifies efforts to boost national income and stimulate economy amid rising public debt

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is stepping up initiatives to generate income and stimulate Thailand’s economy, following reports that the nation’s public debt has reached 11.7 trillion baht, equivalent to 64.02% of the country’s GDP.







On Nov 9, Jirayu Huangsap, advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, shared on the radio program Sound from the Heart, Thai Ku Fah on the National Broadcasting Service of Thailand that the Cabinet recently reviewed the public debt status as of August 31, 2024. Although Thailand’s public debt is at 64.02% of GDP, it remains within the 70% threshold set by the government.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn has prioritized generating revenue to support economic growth, focusing on key sectors such as tourism, trade, and import-export industries. These are expected to play a significant role in revitalizing Thailand’s economy.





































