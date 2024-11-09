Pattaya police survey public opinion on new station for Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police conducted a public opinion survey regarding the establishment of a new police station on Koh Larn, off Pattaya coast on November 8. Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit assigned Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam, Deputy Inspector, along with Pattaya volunteer officers, to gather feedback from local residents on whether a dedicated police station should be set up in the area.



Currently, Koh Larn only has a police checkpoint without investigative authority, requiring cases to be transferred to Pattaya City Police for further investigation. Establishing a police station on the island would allow officers to handle legal procedures and conduct investigations directly, improving response time and operational efficiency.

The survey showed that most residents are in favor of establishing the new station, which would enhance coordination and provide faster public service. Pending the final results, authorities may renovate the existing checkpoint on the island to serve as the Koh Larn Police Station, ensuring quicker service and safety for the community.







































