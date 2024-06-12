Residents demand action against illegal street racing in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Na Jomtien are enduring sleepless nights as the thunderous noise of illegal street racing along Sukhumvit Road has intensified, sparking widespread concern and public outcry. Videos capturing these brazen races have circulated on social media, amplifying the urgency for authorities to intervene.







Pol. Col. Wattanachai Sangrit, Superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, emphasized that combating street racing remains a top priority for law enforcement. He highlighted that the Sukhumvit Road section under their jurisdiction, spanning approximately 15-16 kilometres, has become a hub for these illicit activities. Pol. Col. Wattanachai stressed the implementation of stringent measures to tackle the issue, with patrol officers and investigation teams instructed to heighten monitoring efforts, especially during the peak hours of midnight to 3 a.m. when racing activities surge.

Addressing the circulated video footage, initial investigations suggest that the incidents occurred beyond the immediate Na Jomtien area. Nevertheless, Pol. Col. Wattanachai reassured residents that any instances of illegal racing within their jurisdiction would be met with swift legal action. Measures include the confiscation of involved motorcycles and collaboration with the Department of Land Transport to revoke vehicle registrations.





































