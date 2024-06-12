Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International donates essentials to sanitation workers

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of gratitude and support, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International extended a helping hand to the Pattaya City Environmental Office staff. A donation of 400 sets of rice and dried food was presented to the dedicated workers at the Pattaya City Waste Management Operations Centre in Soi Chaipornwithi 1, reflecting appreciation for their relentless efforts in maintaining cleanliness across Pattaya.

The event, attended by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with heads of various government departments who warmly welcomed the Rotary Club delegation, emphasizing the significance of their benevolent gesture.







Led by President Nattakarn Laothong, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, along with Past President Chanunda Kongphol, Charter President Dr. Otmar and Past President Dr. Margret Deter, the Rotarians generously donated over 400 sets of rice, dried food, and eggs, amounting to more than 72,000 baht. This act underscores the club’s commitment to community service and acknowledges the invaluable contribution of sanitation workers.

Expressing gratitude, Mayor Poramet commended the Rotary Club for their altruism and recognized the tireless efforts of the sanitation workers, who handle an immense daily workload of over 500 tons of waste in Pattaya, a bustling tourist destination. The donation not only provided essential sustenance but also uplifted spirits, fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation among the workforce. The atmosphere resonated with joy and appreciation, symbolizing a significant gesture of solidarity with Pattaya’s sanitation staff.





































