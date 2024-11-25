Rescue effort saves dog stuck in high-voltage power pole in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an urgent call from local residents reporting that a dog was trapped in the crevice of an old high-voltage power pole on November 23. The location was in an open area in front of Soi Ban Nong Hiang, Pong Sub-district, East Pattaya. Upon receiving the call, the rescue team, along with staff from the Nongprue Sub-district Municipality, rushed to the scene.







Upon arrival, they found a concerned crowd of onlookers and discovered a male dog, approximately two years old, wedged between the heavy concrete power poles, each weighing several hundred kilograms. The dog appeared weak and was gazing with desperate eyes, clearly in distress. Despite initial efforts to pull the dog out manually, the rescuers were unable to free it. They then decided to use a crane from the Nongprue Municipality to carefully lift the power pole and remove it, finally rescuing the dog safely.

Ms. Sukanya Ngernpiem, 42, along with other concerned citizens, explained that they had seen a post on social media about the dog being trapped and immediately rushed to the scene. They quickly contacted the rescue team and the local municipality for assistance. After the dog was safely rescued, it was temporarily taken to a home for care, with plans to find a kind-hearted person to adopt it.

















































