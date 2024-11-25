Rural tourism and prosperity highlighted at 2024 Lucun Forum in China

HUZHOU, China – The 2024 Lucun Forum, held from November 8-11 in Huzhou’s World Rural Tourism Town, spotlighted the transformative potential of rural tourism in fostering sustainable development, preserving cultural heritage, and uplifting communities. Global leaders, academics, and industry experts convened to share insights on how thoughtful tourism practices can breathe life into rural economies without compromising their traditions or natural beauty.

Dr. Scott Michael Smith of Assumption University of Thailand underscored the multidimensional impact of rural tourism in his keynote address. “Rural tourism is about more than economic growth,” he stated. “It’s a pathway to elevate entire communities by empowering people, reviving traditional crafts, and building a foundation for sustainable development.”







Huzhou itself stands as a testament to these ideals. Once a crucial hub along the historic Silk Road, the region now seamlessly blends its silk production legacy with innovative tourism strategies. Delegates were inspired by Huzhou’s ability to balance the preservation of its historical identity with the demands of modern, sustainable tourism.

Dr. Smith emphasized the human connection at the heart of rural tourism. “Sustainable rural tourism honours the land, enriches the people, and invites travellers to not only see but to feel the heartbeat of a place,” he explained. This approach fosters meaningful cultural exchanges and ensures that tourism benefits both visitors and host communities.

One standout example presented at the forum was Xiajiang Village, recognized by the UNWTO as one of its “Best Tourism Villages.” With a history spanning 800 years, Xiajiang has embraced a dual focus on cultural preservation and environmental protection, showcasing how tourism can uplift rural areas without sacrificing their ecological integrity.

Quoting a Chinese proverb, “Green mountains and clear waters are as valuable as gold and silver,” Dr. Smith reinforced the importance of balancing development with respect for the environment. This philosophy resonated with the forum’s overarching vision of sustainability.





Youth empowerment also emerged as a central theme. Dr. Smith highlighted the role of young entrepreneurs in redefining rural tourism. “Rural tourism offers young, creative minds the opportunity to leave the field without leaving their villages,” he said. “It allows them to return as innovators, creating tourism experiences that resonate with global travellers while preserving local authenticity.”

Sharing his experiences promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Southeast Asia, Dr. Smith offered a powerful takeaway: “The hardest part is knowing where to start—but the answer is simple: start anywhere. It’s all connected.”

The forum concluded with a rousing call to action: to envision a world where rural communities thrive as vibrant centres of culture, resilience, and innovation. “Tourism that connects visitors to places with purpose can honour both the land and the lives of those who call it home,” Dr. Smith remarked.

The 2024 Lucun Forum left participants inspired to champion a future where rural tourism drives sustainability, dignity, and shared prosperity on a global scale.















































