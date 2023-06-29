Rescue boat repair delays, poor pier management irks Pattaya city councilor

Pattaya, Thailand – A Pattaya City councilor expressed growing concerns over the prolonged delays in repairing a sea rescue boat and management of the Bali Hai Pier, which he said, could potentially impact the safety of residents and tourists in the resort city.

Councilor Wisan Petchtrakul said that about eight months ago, the city council approved a budget for the repair of the sea rescue boat, but there has been no progress or updates regarding this undertaking. The procurement of a new boat has also faced significant delays. He called for immediate action, highlighting that the lack of a fully operational rescue boat could impede emergency response capabilities, leading to potential loss of life and property.







Furthermore, Wisan reminded the councilors of their previous discussions regarding converting a rescue boat’s engine from a 2-stroke to a more fuel-efficient 4-stroke engine. Although the budget was approved, no progress has been made in implementing this conversion. Wisan cautioned against any unauthorized alterations to the approved engine type, emphasizing the need for adherence to the agreed specifications.



In addition to the concerns regarding the rescue boat, Wisan raised significant issues surrounding the disorderly state of the Bali Hai Pier. The pier, being a popular gateway to Koh Larn Island, has become overcrowded due to the influx of both Thai and foreign tourists. The lack of organization and coordination among relevant authorities has resulted in a chaotic pier area, with congestion caused by ticket vendors, parked vehicles, public transportation, tuk-tuks, and motorcycle taxis. Wisan called for urgent measures to streamline and organize the pier, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for both tourists and residents.























