Persistent foreign flower sellers and beggars pester tourists in Pattaya

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reports have surfaced again on May 26, of individuals, believed to be foreigners due to their inability to speak Thai properly, carrying young children aged approximately 1-4 years old while roaming around selling flowers and candies to foreign tourists. Despite refusals to purchase, these individuals persistently followed tourists and tugged on their arms, causing considerable annoyance.

Additionally, groups of beggars, both Thai and foreign, were observed sitting along busy streets frequented by tourists, such as Walking Street and Soi Buakhao. Accompanied by very young children, they asked passersby for spare change.







Despite regular patrols and crackdowns by relevant authorities, these foreign individuals continue their activities, mysteriously reappearing to sell goods and beg at various locations across the city. This ongoing issue raises questions about the effectiveness of current measures to address the problem. The persistence of these individuals highlights the need for more robust and effective solutions to maintain Pattaya’s reputation and ensure a pleasant experience for all visitors.





































