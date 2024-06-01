Pattaya to regulate parasailing operators amid growing safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet convened a meeting with city and tourist police to discuss the regulation of parasailing operators in the area. The May 31 meeting aimed to enhance safety measures for tourists engaging in various water activities.

Currently, parasailing operators in Pattaya have diversified their services to include a wide range of activities such as fishing, squid fishing, jet skiing, floating playgrounds, banana boat rides, and sunset photography, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Pattaya Beach. Parasailing, a popular activity, allows tourists to experience the thrill of flying high above the sea. However, the increasing number of accidents involving these activities has raised significant safety concerns.







Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief of Pattaya Tourist Police, discussed potential regulatory measures with the Pattaya City administration to address these issues. The meeting focused on developing comprehensive guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety of tourists. One key proposal was to invite relevant agencies to future meetings to help plan and establish these safety measures.

It was also suggested that parasailing operators be informed of the new guidelines and required to provide insurance coverage for their activities. This would help ensure that tourists can enjoy these activities with greater peace of mind, knowing that safety measures are in place.





































