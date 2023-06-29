Passenger loses leg in travelator accident at Bangkok International Airport

A female passenger at Don Mueang Airport lost her lower left leg after she fell on a moving walkway and sucked by the machine. Karant Thanakuljeerapat, General-Manager of Don Mueang International Airport said that the accident occurred at 8.30 a.m.

The injured passenger was taken to Bhumibhol Adulyadej Hospital. He said the CCTV camera footage showed the passenger was on her way to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province.







When she was on the moving walkway at South Corridor between Pier 4- Pier 5, it was likely that her leg was hit by luggage. She fell and trapped by the machine. Her lower left leg was sucked and severed.

The airport has temporarily closed the travelator and a team of engineer will inspect the machinery to find the cause of the accident.

The airport was profoundly sorry for the incident and will give full compensation and pay medical bills for the injured woman. (TNA)

















