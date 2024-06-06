Reproductive health and teen pregnancy prevention workshop held in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 5, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of a workshop on reproductive health and adolescent pregnancy prevention at Pattaya Technical College. This event was part of a broader initiative to address health risks among Pattaya’s youth.

Mayor Poramet highlighted the critical issue of teenage pregnancy in Thailand, which poses significant public health challenges including HIV, sexually transmitted infections, risks to new-born health, unsafe abortions, and child abandonment. He emphasized that these issues often stemmed from a lack of knowledge and awareness about reproductive health and safe pregnancy prevention among adolescents. This was compounded by negative attitudes towards condom use, leading to risky sexual behaviours and inadequate contraception use.







He said, “Key factors contributing to the problem include societal and cultural shifts that increasingly tolerate inappropriate sexual behaviour, a lack of comprehensive sex education in schools, and insufficient resources and guidelines for teaching sex education to both in-school and out-of-school youth. Additionally, there is a generation gap, with teachers and parents often reluctant to discuss sexual issues openly, tending to punish disclosures of sexual activity. This pushes adolescents towards unreliable online sources for information.”

The workshop aimed to bridge these gaps by providing accurate information on sexual health, reproductive health, and effective contraceptive methods. It also emphasized the need for a supportive environment from families and efficient contraceptive services. The program included sessions on proper sexual education, the importance of safe sex practices, and access to youth-friendly sexual health services.

Mayor Poramet also stressed the importance of adhering to strict health and hygiene standards in the preparation and distribution of school meals, ensuring they were nutritious and met the dietary needs of students. This initiative aimed to foster a healthy environment for students and create a positive image for the school, reassuring parents that their children were well-nourished and cared for.





































