Renovation, repairs top list of Pattaya Hospital upgrades

Pattaya Hospital will relocate its HIV and tuberculosis centers as part of a renovation aimed at patching up the deteriorating city health facility.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on March 26 followed up on plans to upgrade the 7-year-old hospital, which is already falling apart.

He said Jutharat Hospital, which recently took over as the city’s hospital-management company, also will work to integrate and upgrade services provided by Koh Larn’s medical center, the Naklua hemodialysis center and Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram clinic.







Among the more-urgent needs is to repair Pattaya Hospital’s wastewater-treatment system, Sonthaya said. The HIV and TB centers also will be relocated out of the inpatient-care area.

The mayor said the new contract with Jutharat Hospital should also solve the problem with a lack of specialized medical staff.















