Pattaya mayor confirms signs must be covered or tax paid

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome confirmed that the city wants closed businesses to cover their signs if they want to avoid paying a sign tax.



Rather than simply exempt closed businesses from tax or offering other accommodations, Pattaya’s official advice is to cover up marquees, giving the city even a bleaker look than it has with so many closed and empty storefronts.







Sonthaya admitted it doesn’t look good, but said his hands were tied, as bureaucratic regulations must be followed unless a new regulation is written to allow exemptions.

Sonthaya said he will discuss the issue with the central government’s tax agencies.























