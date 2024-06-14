Reflection on D-Day and Floatation Therapy were the topics at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – There were two speakers at the June 5 meeting of the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). Veteran Roy Wilson reflected on D-Day and the role of remembrance followed by Max Healey on the benefits of Flotation Therapy.

In a poignant talk, Roy Wilson, a former chief petty officer and naval aviator, shared his insights on the D-Day landings and the ongoing efforts of the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Thailand to support veterans and their families. With a distinguished 24-year career in the Royal Navy, Roy’s experiences span various conflicts and search and rescue missions, enriching his perspective on the significance of remembrance.







The RBL, as the UK’s largest armed forces charity, plays a crucial role in providing comprehensive support to those who have served. The Thailand branch, established in 2007, extends its services countrywide, welcoming members of all nationalities and backgrounds. Their recent poppy appeal raised an impressive 1.3 million baht, demonstrating the community’s commitment to the cause.

Roy emphasized that remembrance transcends personal beliefs, honoring the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel. The poppy, a symbol of peace, serves as a reminder of these sacrifices. The RBL’s custodianship of remembrance is evident in its active participation in various services and social events, fostering a sense of unity among veterans’ organizations.

Highlighting the historical impact of the D-Day landings, Roy provided a vivid account of the largest maritime and airborne assault in history. His narrative, supported by video clips and veterans’ testimonies, painted a stark picture of the operation’s challenges and its pivotal role in the liberation of Europe. The talk concluded with a reflection on the alternative outcomes had the landings failed, underscoring the importance of honoring those who fought for freedom.

For more information about the RBL Thailand, visit their website at https://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/thailand/. To view a video of Roy’s presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy5kCA_E3kw.

Max Healey, an avid proponent of flotation therapy then shared his transformative journey with this unique form of relaxation. Max, who stumbled upon flotation therapy at 18, has since become a passionate advocate, detailing its evolution and benefits in his talk.

Max explained that flotation therapy, a practice involving a sensory-deprivation tank filled with Epsom salt-rich water, offers profound relaxation and stress relief. It’s a sanctuary for the nervous system, providing a rare respite from the world’s constant stimulation. Regular sessions, Max emphasized, can improve sleep, enhance blood flow, and alleviate chronic pain.

Inviting the audience to embrace the experience, Max described the initial discomfort that gives way to a deep state of calm, likening it to a mental workout that leaves one feeling super relaxed. He mentioned the location of their facility and noted one needs to book in advance. More information is available on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ZenergizeFloatCentre/. To view a video of Roy’s presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzR6BdDrvwE.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and invited George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https://pcec.club.



































