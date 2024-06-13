Over 1,800 projects under 43.74 billion baht budget approved 2025 fiscal year

The committee on integrated administration meeting has approved the 2025 fiscal year operational plans for 76 provinces and 18 provincial groups, totaling 1,859 projects with a budget of over 43.74 billion baht.

The meeting approved the operational plans for the provinces and provincial groups, consisting of 1,391 projects within the budget and 468 projects exceeding the budget.







Additionally, it approved proposals for projects from government agencies aligned with regional development goals, totaling 467 projects. The meeting also approved guidelines for managing assets generated from provincial and provincial group budgets, along with a draft framework for piloting Memorandums of Understanding between provinces and government agencies.









The meeting appointed subcommittees for the northern and eastern regions, with Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, as the chairman for the northern region and Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, as the chairman for the eastern region.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the Bureau of Budget were assigned to clarify to ministries and departments the importance of aligning project development and budgeting with the potential and needs of provinces and provincial groups. (NNT)





































