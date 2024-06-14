Police find no illegal activities in early morning nightclub raid

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a move to ensure the safety of tourists and residents, Pattaya police inspected entertainment venues at 2 a.m. on June 13. The operation aimed to prevent and suppress all forms of illegal activities in the area.







Following the directive of Superintendent Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, officers divided into teams to inspect various establishments. At a large nightclub in North Pattaya, the officers found the venue crowded with tourists. They ordered the cessation of all activities, turned off the music, and turned on the lights to conduct a thorough inspection. Identification cards were checked, and urine tests were administered to the patrons, none of whom tested positive for drugs.

The officers also searched the tourists’ vehicles and found no illegal items. Other inspected venues similarly showed no signs of illegal activities. Following the inspections, the officers ordered these establishments to close immediately.





































