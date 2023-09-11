Recovery efforts underway following devastating Pattaya Floating Market inferno

Pattaya, Thailand – Following the catastrophic fire that consumed part of the Pattaya Floating Market on Sept. 7, inflicting severe damage upon this cultural and tourist landmark, Sumaporn Srimueang, the general manager, accompanied by her legal team and Banglamug District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, called a press conference on Sept. 9 to assess the extent of the disaster.







Sumaporn conveyed her profound sorrow and shock at the sudden and rapid spread of the fire, underscoring the unprecedented nature of this tragedy. She said that the fire ignited during the night, after the market had closed for the day, which typically runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with traders leaving the premises by 7:30 p.m. The fire erupted at approximately 7:40 p.m. on the fateful evening of September 7th.







Vigilant security personnel, conducting their customary post-closing safety checks, detected plumes of smoke and walls of flames emerging in the northern section of the market. They tried to put out the fire using fire extinguishers at hand, urgently communicating on the radio with their colleagues, asking for reinforcements. 4-5 additional responders arrived on the scene, equipped with 6 fire extinguishers, helping to suppress the blaze that raged within the densely congested northern zone. Realizing that the fire was raging out of control, the staff immediately reported the incident to the management, fire department, and law enforcement authorities.







Sumaporn conveyed her heartfelt appreciation for the prompt and well-coordinated response exhibited by local firefighters and neighboring organizations. These valiant responders arrived within an astonishing 10-minute window from the initial alarm.

Sumaporn emphasized that the firefighting team confronted not only the market’s cramped confines but also battled against sporadic light rainfall and relentless gusts of wind. The market’s infrastructure, primarily constructed from aged and rare wood, presented a significant fire hazard. These formidable challenges impeded the team’s ability to confine the fire within manageable boundaries. Notably, professional firefighters succeeded in containing the fire’s rampage within a remarkably brief three-hour timeframe, despite the daunting environmental circumstances.







Sumaporn reported that the preliminary evaluation of the damage indicated that approximately 30% of the entire market area suffered varying degrees of devastation, primarily concentrated in the northern sector. This sector accommodated roughly 60 shops that bore the brunt of the conflagration, leading to the complete loss of their inventory and stocks.

Sumaporn provided assurance that the Floating Market’s management remains wholeheartedly committed to extending comprehensive assistance and support to the affected traders. A meticulous registration process will be established to meticulously document the losses incurred by individual traders. While the market possessed structural insurance coverage, albeit not extensive, the management is unwavering in its resolve to ensure equitable compensation for each affected trader.







As for the cause of the fire, a comprehensive investigation is presently underway, with definitive conclusions remaining elusive at this juncture. A cadre of experts hailing from various fields of expertise, including forensic investigators and civil engineers, are engaged in a collaborative effort to ascertain the precise origin and factors that contributed to this calamity. Authorities have underscored their dedication to enhancing fire safety measures to forestall future incidents.







In the immediate aftermath, the management of the Floating Market has announced the temporary closure of the damaged section to facilitate the removal and subsequent reconstruction of the affected areas. Access is strictly prohibited to external personnel and tourists, a measure designed to preclude any potential safety hazards.

Furthermore, the market’s administration has confirmed the expedited opening of an already planned Phase 2 section, situated adjacent to the railroad track, to provide support to the impacted traders. Access to this area will be available to traders on Sept. 11, with public access commencing on Sept. 12.













