Bangkok Governor encourages staff to wear short-sleeves to save energy

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set an ambitious target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 19% within this year. Strategies are therefore being implemented to help facilitate Bangkok’s transition into an energy-efficient, low-carbon society.

As a novel approach to energy conservation, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt recently issued a policy encouraging BMA personnel to wear short sleeves to work, thereby reducing the need for air-conditioning and saving electricity.







During a meeting with BMA executives, Governor Chadchart led by example, appearing in a short-sleeved shirt. The policy aims to help minimize air-conditioning usage and cut down on laundry work. The governor said he was inspired by observing Japanese civil servants who wore short sleeves to save energy. The policy allows for exceptions, such as hosting foreign guests or attending meetings that require formal attire.







On the environmental front, Governor Chadchart is preparing to address the looming issue of PM2.5 air pollution. A meeting with the Pollution Control Department is planned for next week to discuss appropriate measures.

According to the governor, the BMA has acquired data on sources of airborne dust, which can help predict dust levels. However, he acknowledged that many contributing factors are beyond the BMA’s control but assured that the issue is a priority for the government. (NNT)











