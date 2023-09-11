Miss Grand Chonburi 2024 – A celebration of beauty and empowerment

Pattaya, Thailand – The Miss Grand Chonburi 2024 competition symbolizes a powerful collaboration between the City of Pattaya and Chonburi Province, along with various relevant agencies. Its primary goal is to amplify the voices of women in Chonburi Province while making a substantial contribution to the region’s economic growth and tourism sector.







A palpable air of excitement filled the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya on September 9, as Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, took center stage to kickstart the Miss Grand Chonburi 2024 competition. This grand event was graced by esteemed personalities, including the President of Chonburi Provincial Administration Office, Vittaya Kunplome, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Eastern Region Office, Akarawit Thepasit, and the copyright holder for organizing the competition, Jiratiwat Suparatanaseri.

But this competition is more than just a beauty pageant; it serves as a platform for identifying and nurturing potential beauty queens who will proudly represent Chonburi Province in national pageants. The ultimate reward for the winner is an impressive cash prize of 300,000 Thai Baht, in addition to an honorary crown and sash.







The excitement continues beyond the competition itself. Contestants who qualify for the Miss Grand Chonburi 2024 competition will embark on a transformative journey to Macau, the People’s Republic of China, from November 3 to 5. This experience promises unparalleled opportunities for personal growth and unforgettable experiences.

The competition promises to be a dazzling affair. On November 9, the picturesque beach area of Pattaya City will be transformed into a captivating stage for the swimsuit round. Then, on November 11, the final judgment round will unfold in all its glory at the Colosseum Show Pattaya.

For those aspiring to be part of this grand spectacle, the application window is wide open. Interested candidates can submit their applications from now until September 25, via the official Miss Grand Chonburi Facebook page.







Miss Grand Chonburi 2024 is poised to be a celebration of beauty, talent, and regional pride. It offers a remarkable platform for women to shine and represent Chonburi Province on a national stage. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting journey to crown the next Miss Grand Chonburi.











