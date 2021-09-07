Reckless roadworks threat to pedestrians on Pattaya Central Road

Pattaya is one of the few privileged cities in Thailand selected to get huge budgets for developing and improving the infrastructure in preparation for becoming the hub of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

One of the major rejuvenation projects is to bury the clutter of dangling electric and communication cables under the city’s main roads.







Currently, work is completed along many of the city’s main roads, including North, South, Central and South Pattaya Roads.

Contractors are now hired to finish resurfacing the footpaths and install lighting along these roads.

Our reporter inspected the work along Pattaya Central Road on Sept. 4 and found that the pavements were unfinished and in a state of semi abandonment that looked extremely hazardous for pedestrians using these footpaths.

This project was allocated a budget of 28 million baht to a private contractor with work commencing on Jan. 7, 2021, and was scheduled to be completed on Sept. 4, 2021. However, on Sept. 4, only 50% of the work was completed.

Residents in the area complained about the delays and criticized the workers for their gross negligence regarding safety measures to protect the public.





“The unfinished manholes are huge, disorderly and are extremely dangerous for pedestrians. The workers have just left them uncovered and unprotected. They have not even bothered to place any signs to warn the pedestrians of the looming danger. We witness people getting injured every day, some of them seriously,” said one unnamed resident.

“Worse still, this job is under the supervision of Pattaya City officials, but they haven’t bothered to send anyone to inspect the work and warn the contractors of their negligence.

“All we ask for is that the responsible city officials come to inspect the worksite and do something to prevent the hazards before someone gets seriously injured or worse.”































