A rough day – Bob endures the Paine

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 6

Treasure Hill Golf Course

Stableford

Treasure Hill was at its snarliest as our three groups followed another Pattaya Society from the first tee. The first cut of rough left narrow fairways, which are cut to a good height and a pleasure to play from. BUT, stray into the next rough and the trouble starts.







This rough is deep and thick and, if you can find the ball inside the five minutes then playing out of that situation, and hoping to get the shot to go in the direction you want, is a 50/50 bet at best.

Surprisingly, considering we have had a four week lockdown, very little work appears to have been done at this course, apart from the fairways. My caddie told me that the rough will be cut down and much better in two weeks. Also, many bunkers have green grass growing through the sand, so obviously no maintenance there.



The greens are in very good condition and running truly, although slower than we normally find at this course.

All players managed at some stages to find themselves and caddies searching that rough resulting in a slower round. As can be seen, scores were very low, even for Treasure Hill.

Bob Paine had his share of the rough but was able to endure, and scramble his way to a top score of 29 points. He became yet another player to don his first Green Jacket at Links Golf.

Paul Anderson has been consistently in the placings and his 27 points got him second spot in this round.







Stan Stewart thought he had scored 28 points until his marker reviewed his maths to find just 26 points, but that still got Stan a third placing.

Even though we had only eleven players, we decided to have the ‘best nines’ again as an added incentive.









Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – Bob Paine (22) – 27 pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (21) – 27 pts

3rd Place – Stan Stewart (16) – 26 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Petur Petursson – 13 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Dave Arataki – 14 pts



The weather today was a very pleasant overcast sky with a nice breeze for most of the round, keeping things comfortable, and no rain.

The course was even more difficult than usual, but all members of all groups agreed that it was an enjoyable day out with friends, even if the standard of golf wasn’t fantastic.



























