Reckless biker causes accident injuring pickup driver in East Pattaya

Rescue workers rushed to Nernplubwan Road late at night on April 30 after receiving a call that there had been a serious motor accident at the top of Soi Mabyailia 22.

At the scene they found a Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its front end totally demolished after it had crashed into a concrete electric pole. The driver was injured and still stuck inside. Working swiftly the rescue workers use the ‘jaws of life’ to pry open the driver’s door and pull the driver out of the vehicle.



Suppakorn Ruksapol, the 21-year-old the driver of the pickup told rescuers that while he was driving along the road a motorbike appeared out of nowhere and cut in front of his truck. He had to swerve violently to avoid hitting the bike, lost control of the car and smashed into the concrete pole at high speed.

Suppakorn was given emergency treatment on the spot and transported to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.





































