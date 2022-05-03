Pattaya police practice election-protest response

Pattaya police drilled on election-safety measures for the May 22 poll.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the April30 exercise with Nongprue police and Pattaya city hall security officers at a mock polling station at Pattaya School No. 8.



The scenario called for voters dissatisfied with the vote-counting process to prevent election workers from removing ballot boxes.

Police focused on de-escalation of tensions, talking and negotiating with the protestors, eventually getting their cooperation in removing the boxes from the premises.







If negotiations failed, the backup plan was to have crowd-control officers take over and clear the protestors.

Pattaya officials stressed they don’t anticipate any problems with the vote for mayor and city council.































