Readers sound off on baht, booze prices and Middle East flight halts affecting Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Readers of Pattaya Mail have weighed in this week with a flood of comments reflecting anxiety, frustration — and cautious hope — about the direction of Thailand’s tourism economy.

At the center of the discussion is the Thai baht, which traders say moved within a weaker range of 31.15–31.45 baht per US dollar this week. For many long-term visitors and business operators in Pattaya, currency stability — or even slight weakness — is seen as critical to restoring competitiveness.

“Stable baht could bring welcome certainty for Pattaya tourists and businesses,” one reader wrote, arguing that predictable exchange rates help both holidaymakers and local operators plan spending.







However, not all commenters believe currency movements alone will solve deeper structural issues.

Several readers turned their attention to what they describe as “unchecked greed” in parts of Pattaya’s nightlife sector.

“As long as greed rules in nightlife businesses, booze prices push the abyss closer,” one commenter claimed.

Another echoed the sentiment more bluntly:

“As long as the government doesn’t curb the greed of drink prices and ‘lady drinks,’ the golden years of tourism — like those long before the epidemic — will never return.”

The criticism centers on rising bar bills, inflated “lady drink” charges, and what some readers see as inconsistent pricing that discourages repeat visitors. While many acknowledge inflation and higher operating costs, they argue that excessive markups risk driving tourists to competing destinations in the region.

Beyond local pricing debates, geopolitical tensions are also casting a shadow over travel sentiment.





“No one will be flying anywhere with the immediate trouble in the Middle East,” one concerned reader wrote, reflecting fears that escalating conflict could disrupt global air travel corridors.

Recent airspace closures in parts of the Middle East have already led to flight cancellations and rerouting, impacting travelers bound for Thailand, including popular hubs like Pattaya.

Others, however, struck a calmer tone, suggesting fears may be overstated and that international tourism tends to rebound quickly after temporary shocks.

Some comments also touched on behavior and safety, particularly during religious observances such as Ramadan. One reader wrote somewhat sarcastically: “Don’t worry, it’s Ramadan… Ahmed will not drink.” The remark sparked debate among other commenters about stereotypes and respectful tourism.



Several contributors emphasized that Pattaya’s safety depends less on nationality or religion and more on responsible behavior by visitors of all backgrounds.

“Don’t play with ladyboys and don’t use drugs — Pattaya will be safe,” another reader wrote, highlighting ongoing concerns about nightlife risks and enforcement.

Despite the mixed tone, there remains optimism that international arrivals will rebound once global travel stabilizes.

“Pattaya on alert for return of international tourists after holiday air travel surge,” one commenter predicted, pointing to seasonal travel patterns and pent-up demand.







With the baht hovering in the 31.15–31.45 range per dollar this week, some see a window of opportunity. A slightly weaker currency could make Thailand more attractive to European and American travelers, particularly long-term visitors who closely monitor exchange rates.

Yet the overarching message from readers is clear: exchange rates alone will not determine Pattaya’s future.

For many in the comment section, the formula for recovery is simple — fair pricing, predictable policy, safe streets, and stable global conditions.

Whether those elements align may determine whether Pattaya’s “golden years” remain nostalgia — or become reality once again.



































