Summer storms forecast for Northeast as Pattaya stays hot, isolated showers possible

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned of summer storms in the Northeast, while Pattaya and much of the eastern region are expected to remain hot, with only isolated thundershowers possible.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure system from China has extended over southern China and is expected to move toward northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea tonight. The system will interact with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the sea, triggering summer storms across parts of the Northeast.







These storms may bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated lightning strikes. Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures during storms. Farmers are urged to secure crops and protect livestock from potential damage.

For Pattaya and surrounding eastern provinces, conditions are expected to remain generally hot during the day, typical of early March. While widespread storms are not forecast for the area, isolated thundershowers cannot be ruled out due to moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Thailand.

Beachgoers and outdoor workers are advised to stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon heat.



In the lower South, scattered thunderstorms are expected as westerly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Waves in the Andaman Sea are averaging around one meter but may exceed two meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Authorities are advising small boat operators in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea to avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.

Meanwhile, dust and haze levels in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions remain moderate to relatively high due to weak air circulation, which limits dispersion.





While Pattaya has not been highlighted as a primary concern area for haze at this time, residents are encouraged to monitor local air quality reports, particularly during prolonged hot and stagnant conditions.

Officials continue to urge the public nationwide to stay alert to rapidly changing weather patterns during the transition into the summer storm season.



































