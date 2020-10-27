Ratchaburi fisherman finds ‘lucky’ golden eel

A Ratchaburi fisherman said his luck has changed after he netted a golden eel with lucky numbers on its head.

Rungrutai Soyagard, 40, said he was fishing before midnight on Oct. 24 at the Bung Krajub march in Ban Pong District when his flashlight reflected off an eye with red flecks in its eyes. Unlike other fish, it didn’t swim away he said – although eels are attracted to light – and he claimed to reach down and touch its head without it fleeing.







So Rungrutai scooped up the eel in a net and marveled at its golden skin. He also saw the numerals 7 and 6 in formations of scales.

The fisherman tossed the eel into a water-filled basin and plans to keep it rather than fry it up with some morning glory.









