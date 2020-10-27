Beaten 4-year-old Chonburi boy removed from abusive family

A 4-year-old Chonburi boy has been removed from his parents after his teacher reported telltale signs of physical abuse.







Saranya Haein, a kindergarten instructor at Thammawatee School in Muang District, said, “Nong Guide” had just enrolled at the school after his family moved from Nakhon Pathom. During a routine health check, she noticed bruises on the boy’s arms, legs, face and back.

Upon questioning, Nong Guide said his stepfather routinely beat him, including hitting him in the genitals.

She photographed the injuries and emailed them to the boy’s mother before contacting police and the Social Development and Human Security Department.

Muang District police summoned mother Kantamart Nuangjumnong, 28, and stepfather Kritsana Suppapol, 24. The stepfather denied the charges, claiming the boy fell day.

Social worker Alisara Jaipetch said the boy has been removed from the home and placed under the care of the province while police continue their investigation.

