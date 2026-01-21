Rapid response wins hearts as Pattaya Tourist Police recover lost belongings for Chinese tourists on Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police provided swift and impressive assistance to a group of Chinese tourists who sought help after losing a bag while riding a motorcycle on Koh Larn, January 20.

The tourists reported that their luggage had fallen off during their journey on the island. Upon receiving the report, Koh Larn Tourist Police patrol officers immediately coordinated with the island’s CCTV control center to review surveillance footage along the route.







Through quick coordination and efficient investigation, officers successfully located the lost bag and returned it to the tourists. A check confirmed that all belongings were complete and undamaged.

The tourists expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Tourist Police for their professionalism, dedication, and prompt assistance, leaving a strong positive impression of safety and care in Pattaya.

For urgent assistance, tourists and residents can contact the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, or use the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB App) and the POLICE CARE Application, reinforcing the police commitment to public safety.



































