Foreign tourist found heavily intoxicated in Jomtien, officials ensure safe return

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers responded to a report of a foreign tourist found sleeping outside a convenience store near the entrance to Soi Welcome Jomtien, along Jomtien Beach Road, January 21.

Upon inspection, officers found the man to be heavily intoxicated and unable to communicate clearly. The team woke him, checked his condition to ensure his safety, and worked to identify his accommodation.







After confirming his details, officers escorted the tourist safely back to his guesthouse in Soi 7, concluding the operation without incident.

Officials emphasized their commitment to public safety and care, noting that assistance is provided to everyone in need to prevent harm and ensure no one is left behind.



































