Tourist Police Pattaya respond rapidly to public alert, safely assist foreign woman

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police officers provided assistance to a foreign woman after receiving a report from members of the public who found her inside a residential building, January 21. The woman, whose name and nationality were initially unknown, appeared anxious and was unable to communicate or provide information normally.

Following a preliminary assessment, officers gathered information from nearby residents and learned that the woman had accommodation located in the same area.







Tourist Police patrol officers then assisted her and safely escorted her back to her place of residence. She was handed over to the accommodation staff for continued care and supervision, ensuring her safety and wellbeing.

For urgent assistance, tourists and residents can contact the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, or use the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB App) and the POLICE CARE Application, reinforcing the commitment of Thai police to public safety and care.



































